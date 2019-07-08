Dacia Output Grows 4.5% To 35,184 Vehicles YoY In May 2019



Romanian Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, made 35,184 vehicles at the plant in Mioveni in May 2019, 4.5% more than in May 2018, the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) said Monday.