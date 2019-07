Industries Benjamins Becomes Majority Shareholder In Braiconf Braila



Industries Benjamins, a company controlled by Stefan Constantin, has become a majority shareholder in apparel maker Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) after home appliances manufacturer Electroarges Curtea de Arges (ELGS.RO) had sold its stake in (...)