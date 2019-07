Wizz Air Carried 4.4 Million Passengers On Routes From And To Romania In 1H/2019



Low-cost airline Wizz Air, leader on the local profile market, carried 4.4 million passengers on routes from and to Romania in January-June 2019, seeing a 15% increase in traffic, according to Wizz Air officials. Wizz Air Carried 4.4 Million Passengers On Routes From And To Romania In 1H/2019.Low-cost airline Wizz Air, leader on the local profile market, carried 4.4 million passengers on routes from and to Romania in January-June 2019, seeing a 15% increase in traffic, according to Wizz Air officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]