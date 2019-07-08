ING Tech Leases 13,000 Sqm For Its New HQ Within Dacia One Building Developed By Atenor Group



ING Tech, the global software development hub of Dutch banking group ING, has leased a space of 13,000 square meters for the company's new headquarters, within Dacia One building located in the vicinity of the former Victoria Casino and developed by Atenor.