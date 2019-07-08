 
Romaniapress.com

July 8, 2019

Tennis: Simona Halep, effortless qualification for Wimbledon quarter-finals
Jul 8, 2019

Tennis: Simona Halep, effortless qualification for Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number seven, effortlessly qualified for the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon tournament, after defeating 6-3 6-3, Cori Gauff (USA, WTA’s 313). Halep, 27, WTA’s 7th, prevailed in an hour and 14 minutes against a 15-year-old opponent coming from the qualifications. The former world leader controlled the game in spite of the courageous response of her very young adversary. Halep succeeded two aces, and Gauff none. The Romanian player had 14 unforced errors, two times fewer than her opponent. At the end of the match, the Romanian stated, according to the BBC: "’I am really happy I can play again in the quarter-finals here. It is one of my favourite tournaments. I’m glad I can play my best tennis. I do not compare myself to last year because then I won Roland Garros, this year is different, I’m trying to give my best every time I step out into the field." Qualifying for the quarterfinals has brought Halep 430 WTA points and 294,000 pounds. Halep’s next opponent will be Chinese woman Shuai Zhang, who defeated yesterday the Ukrainian Daiana Iastremska, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. Shuai Zhang, 30, WTA’s 50th, has made it for the first time to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament. The record of encounters between Halep and Zhang is favorable to the Asian player (2-1). Halep was defeated by Zhang in the first Australian Open tour in 2016. "I hope to take my revenge," Halep said before the match with Zhang. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mircea Lazaroniu, editor: Adrian Dragut; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Steaua De Mare Complex in Eforie Nord Sees Revenue up 70% in 2018 Steaua de Mare hotel complex in the seaside resort of Eforie Nord ended last year with 8.8 million lei (EUR1.86 million) revenue, 69% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show.

In Sarajevo, senior official Grigore reiterates Romania's support for EU Southeast enlargement In Sarajevo on Monday, State Secretary for Inter-Institutional Relations with Romania&#39;s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Maria Magdalena Grigore reiterated Romania&#39;s firm support for the continuation of the EU enlargement process toward the Southeast European region, which was a (...)

CNAB: Four persons injured in accident on Henri Coanda Airport; air traffic not affected An accident between two vehicles, a bus without passengers and a microbus belonging to a handling company, took place on Tuesday morning, 6:15 am, on the platform of the Henri Coanda International Airport, leaving four people injured, informed the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB). (...)

Romanian Stock Exchange, Second Top Performing Market in EU in H1, 2019 Bucharest Stock Exchange, still regarded as a frontier market by the financial rating agencies, was the second top performing capital market in the European Union in the first half of 2019, as the BET index gained 19.4%, ZF has found from the Bloomberg platform (...)

Distributor Macromex Sees Revenue up 13% in H1 Macromex, the largest Romanian-owned distribution business, ended the first half with 13% higher revenue than in year-ago period, the company said. The upward trend therefore continued, after the revenue increased to 762 million lei (EUR164 million) in (...)

Orban: PNL intensifies lobbying for resuming procedure to designate EU Chief Prosecutor The National Liberal party (PNL) MEPs will intensify the lobbying for resuming the procedure of appointing the EU Chief Prosecutor, given that the odds of the Romanian candidate to this position - Laura Codruta Kovesi - have improved, the Liberals&#39; leader, Ludovic Orban, said on Monday. (...)

Businessman Dragos Anastasiu Sells Travel Brands To Firm Held By German Tour Operator DerTour Romanian businessman Dragos Anastasiu has sold the travel agency chain Travel Brands, a brand founded at the end of 2018, to Exim Holding, part of DerTour (REWE Group), according to data from Romania’s antitrust watchdog. The value of the transaction has not been (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |