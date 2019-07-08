Tennis: Simona Halep, effortless qualification for Wimbledon quarter-finals



Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number seven, effortlessly qualified for the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon tournament, after defeating 6-3 6-3, Cori Gauff (USA, WTA's 313). Halep, 27, WTA's 7th, prevailed in an hour and 14 minutes against a 15-year-old opponent coming from the qualifications. The former world leader controlled the game in spite of the courageous response of her very young adversary. Halep succeeded two aces, and Gauff none. The Romanian player had 14 unforced errors, two times fewer than her opponent. At the end of the match, the Romanian stated, according to the BBC: "'I am really happy I can play again in the quarter-finals here. It is one of my favourite tournaments. I'm glad I can play my best tennis. I do not compare myself to last year because then I won Roland Garros, this year is different, I'm trying to give my best every time I step out into the field." Qualifying for the quarterfinals has brought Halep 430 WTA points and 294,000 pounds. Halep's next opponent will be Chinese woman Shuai Zhang, who defeated yesterday the Ukrainian Daiana Iastremska, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. Shuai Zhang, 30, WTA's 50th, has made it for the first time to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament. The record of encounters between Halep and Zhang is favorable to the Asian player (2-1). Halep was defeated by Zhang in the first Australian Open tour in 2016. "I hope to take my revenge," Halep said before the match with Zhang. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mircea Lazaroniu, editor: Adrian Dragut; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)