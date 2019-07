Steaua De Mare Complex in Eforie Nord Sees Revenue up 70% in 2018



Steaua de Mare hotel complex in the seaside resort of Eforie Nord ended last year with 8.8 million lei (EUR1.86 million) revenue, 69% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show.