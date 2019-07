Romanian Stock Exchange, Second Top Performing Market in EU in H1, 2019



Bucharest Stock Exchange, still regarded as a frontier market by the financial rating agencies, was the second top performing capital market in the European Union in the first half of 2019, as the BET index gained 19.4%, ZF has found from the Bloomberg platform (...) Romanian Stock Exchange, Second Top Performing Market in EU in H1, 2019.Bucharest Stock Exchange, still regarded as a frontier market by the financial rating agencies, was the second top performing capital market in the European Union in the first half of 2019, as the BET index gained 19.4%, ZF has found from the Bloomberg platform (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]