In Sarajevo, senior official Grigore reiterates Romania’s support for EU Southeast enlargement
Jul 9, 2019
In Sarajevo, senior official Grigore reiterates Romania’s support for EU Southeast enlargement.
In Sarajevo on Monday, State Secretary for Inter-Institutional Relations with Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Maria Magdalena Grigore reiterated Romania’s firm support for the continuation of the EU enlargement process toward the Southeast European region, which was a priority file on the agenda of the former Romanian presidency of the EU Council.
According to MAE, Grigore attended a foreign ministers’ meeting of the South East European Co-operation Process (SEECP), organized by Bosnia and Herzegovina as holder of the SEECP chairmanship-in-office.
According to a press statement released by MAE, the meeting provided an opportunity for exchanging views on the recent developments in the South-East European region, assessing the progress with European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the candidates and aspiring members in the region, as well as for reviewing ongoing connectivity projects and initiatives in the region.
"In her speech, State Secretary Maria Magdalena Grigore praised Bosnia and Herzegovina for its successful tenure over the past year. She reiterated Romania’s strong support for the further enlargement of the European Union to include the South East European region, a priority file on the agenda of the former Romanian presidency of the EU Council," according to MAE.
Grigore also reconfirmed support for the countries in the region to pursue national reform processes for EU membership, including the fight against corruption and organized crime: "When properly deployed, the efforts to fight against corruption to dismantle organized crime networks serve not only the objective of advancing on the path to EU membership, but also make a concrete contribution to the security of the population."
About connectivity, Grigore underscored that its development will lead to increased exchanges between the region and the EU. She mentioned that the subject of connectivity was also on the agenda of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council and that it is a central priority with the Romanian presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region.
"The Romanian dignitary voiced satisfaction over the settlement of the political crisis in the Republic of Moldova and the inauguration of the new government in Chisinau, which she assured of Romania’s unwavering support. At the same time, she mentioned a concern regarding security challenges to Ukraine that still poses a threat to regional security, underlining the importance Romania attaches to international law and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity being observed."
Grigore also acknowledged the importance to the region of the phenomena of migration and terrorism, advocating consolidating co-operation in the two areas and underlining Romania’s contribution as an EU member state to combating these phenomena.
At the same time, the SEECP meeting discussed and approved the Sarajevo Summit Declaration. AGERPRES (RO - author: Antonia Nica, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]