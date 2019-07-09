CNAB: Four persons injured in accident on Henri Coanda Airport; air traffic not affected



An accident between two vehicles, a bus without passengers and a microbus belonging to a handling company, took place on Tuesday morning, 6:15 am, on the platform of the Henri Coanda International Airport, leaving four people injured, informed the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB). They were transported to the hospital being stable and awake. The persons who got wounded were employees of a handling company. According to the CNAB, the Transport Police is carrying out an investigation on the scene. The air traffic wasn't affected, said the representatives of the National Company Bucharest Airports. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)