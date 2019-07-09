 
Romaniapress.com

July 9, 2019

CNAB: Four persons injured in accident on Henri Coanda Airport; air traffic not affected
Jul 9, 2019

CNAB: Four persons injured in accident on Henri Coanda Airport; air traffic not affected.
An accident between two vehicles, a bus without passengers and a microbus belonging to a handling company, took place on Tuesday morning, 6:15 am, on the platform of the Henri Coanda International Airport, leaving four people injured, informed the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB). They were transported to the hospital being stable and awake. The persons who got wounded were employees of a handling company. According to the CNAB, the Transport Police is carrying out an investigation on the scene. The air traffic wasn’t affected, said the representatives of the National Company Bucharest Airports. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Investment Fund Grants RON10M Loan To Patria Credit IFN For Business Growth Patria Credit IFN has contracted a subordinated loan of RON10 million, over a ten-year period, from the European Investment Fund (EIF) in order to bolster its business growth plans.

First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Bank Leumi Romania First Bank, held by U.S. investment fund J.C. Flowers & Co., on Wednesday completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Bank Leumi Romania, a subsidiary of Bank Leumi Israel, after getting all the necessary approvals from Romania’s central bank and antitrust watchdog, (...)

Isarescu Says Current Account Deficit Increase Can Cause Problems The increase of the current account deficit, which nears 5%, can cause problems, and a correction cannot be made with the snap of one’s fingers, Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Wednesday at a press briefing presenting the bank’s annual (...)

Romaero S.A.Bucharest will become a maintenance center for the Patriot missile system By Jerom Bolt ROMAERO S.A. and RAYTHEON (NYSE: RTN) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will form the basis for local industry collaboration for the Patriot(r) program. The memorandum also opens up prospects for ROMAERO to export its production to Patriot systems around the globe. (...)

PSD replies President Iohannis:Constitution revision should take place much earlier than presidential election The Social Democrats consider that the revision of the Constitution should take place before the presidential election, therefore the date of the referendum on amending the fundamental law will be set immediately after the beginning of the new parliamentary session. "With regard to the (...)

EC Raises Romania 2019 Economic Growth Forecast To 4% From 3.3% The European Commission said Wednesday it has revised upwards its economic growth projection for Romania in 2019, in its summer economic forecast, to 4%, from 3.3% predicted in its spring forecast.

UPDATE Iohannis on Section for Investigation of Magistrates: Gov't, to come with initiative to correct this abnormality President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday asked the Executive to "immediately" come up with an initiative "to correct" the situation related to the Special Section for the Investigation of Magistrates, which he labeled "an abnormality." "The Government should (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |