PSD Congress to establish candidate for presidential elections to be held on August 3
Jul 9, 2019

PSD Congress to establish candidate for presidential elections to be held on August 3.
Secretary general of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Mihai Fifor on Monday evening told the RTV private broadcaster that the PSD Congress to establish this party’s candidate for the presidential elections will be held on August 3. When he was asked about the possibility for the current executive chairman of the PSD, the Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, to be the PSD candidate for the presidential elections, Mihai Fifor said that the name of the candidate will be announced on August 3, after the Congress. The PSD leader, Viorica Dancila, on Friday stated in Braila that there is a list of possible candidates for the presidential elections, including names from the party, as well as the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, and also an independent candidate. They are all about to be included in an opinion poll and the actual candidate will be eventually voted at the PSD Congress in end July-beginning of August, added Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

