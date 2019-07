Polytechnic University Of Bucharest Gets EUR25M EIB Loan For Construction Of New Building



The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to provide EUR25 million to increase the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of teaching, learning and research at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), a leading university in (...) Polytechnic University Of Bucharest Gets EUR25M EIB Loan For Construction Of New Building.The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to provide EUR25 million to increase the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of teaching, learning and research at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), a leading university in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]