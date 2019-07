Two Members Of CFA Romania Association Join Central Bank Board Of Directors



Cristian Popa and Csaba Balint, holders of the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) certification and members of the Chartered Financial Analysts Association – Romania (CFA Romania), will be joining the Board of Directors of Romania's central bank.