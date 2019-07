PwC Survey: Skilled Labor Shortage Cause EUR7B Loss For Companies In Romania



Over half of Romanian entrepreneurs (52%) said the lack of qualified employees generates financial loss which, estimated for the entire economy, stands at EUR7.1 billion, according to PwC European Private Business Survey.