The 5pct economic growth registered by Romania in the first quarter of this year has continued to be sustainable and to be based on the national production of goods and services, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday in the opening of the Government meeting. "The National Institute of Statistics published the second evaluation confirming Romania's 5pct economic growth in the first quarter of this year, an economic advance more than three times higher than the one registered in the EU as a whole, of namely 1.5pct. I would like to point out that this economic growth has continued to be sustainable and to be based on the national production of goods and services," Viorica Dancila said. The prime minister added that the value of investments in the economy grew by 9.2pct in the first quarter. "It is important that the economic advance is reflected in the increase in the population' incomes, as we have committed ourselves through the governing program. The net average salary increased in May by 14.7pct compared to the same month last year, reaching 3.101 lei compared to 2,704 lei in May 2018, and the real wage, that is the purchasing power, was higher by 10.2pct compared to May 2018. The highest salary rise was in constructions. Due to the governmental measures and facilities on taxing the workforce in this sector, the net average wage in construction in May 2019 was 46.2pct higher than the one in May 2018. There are measures with significant benefits for hundreds of thousands of employees, and official data confirms that they also have a direct impact, an important impact for boosting the economy," Dancila mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

