July 9, 2019

PM Dancila: November 10 - election day for Romania’s president
The government will adopt in Tuesday’s meeting a decision that establishes November 10 the date of the presidential election, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced. "We will establish, by Government Decision, November 10, 2019 the election day for Romania’s president, according to the responsibilities of the Government regarding the organization under the best possible conditions of the electoral ballot and ensuring the citizens’ right to vote. Subsequently we will adopt the entire regulation package on the organisation and unfolding of the ballot for the election of the President of Romania, in compliance with the amendments brought in Parliament to the electoral legislation, namely: the vote throughout several days in polling stations abroad, the possibility of extending the voting after 21:00 hrs and the implementation of the vote by mail," the prime minister said, in the opening of the Executive meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

