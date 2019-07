Antitrust Watchdog Looks Into Electroplast Acquisition By Platforma ROCA



Romania’s Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby the company Platforma ROCA is taking over the company Electroplast SA, to make sure this economic activity does not breach the antitrust laws. Antitrust Watchdog Looks Into Electroplast Acquisition By Platforma ROCA.Romania’s Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby the company Platforma ROCA is taking over the company Electroplast SA, to make sure this economic activity does not breach the antitrust laws. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]