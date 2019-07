Fondul Proprietatea Gets Financial Watchdog’s Approval For Share Repurchase Program At 13% Higher Price



Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has cleared investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) for a program for the repurchase of 150 million shares.