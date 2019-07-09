UPDATE Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies for Wimbledon semis



Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Tuesday for the semi-finals of the Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the Year, by defeating Chinese Shuai Zhang, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. Halep (27 years old), the world number seven, managed to qualify for the second time for a semifinal at the All England Club (the first time in 2014), by prevailing in an hour and 26 minutes over Chinese Zhang (aged 30, WTA’s 450th). The Romanian player, Roland Garros champion in 2018, is thus achieving the best result at the Grand Slam tournaments this year, after the round of 16 at the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at Roland Garros. Halep evened the situation in the direct matches with Zhang, 2-2, after the Asian defeated her in 2016 in the first round at the Australian Open 6-4, 6-3, and in the same year in Beijing, 6-0, 6 -3, in round of 16. Simona’s only previous victory was recorded in 2012, in the first round at Indian Wells, 6-1, 6-1. Statistically, in the Wimbledon match, each player succeeded an ace, Halep had a double fault, and Zhang two. The Romanian served better, having 72pct points on the first serve (compared to 67pct Chinese) and 44pct on the second (41pct). Halep, who crashed out in the third round of Wimbledon last year, secured a check of 588,000 pounds and 780 WTA points, and will be facing off in the penultimate act the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (24 years old, WTA’s 8th) or with Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic, 22 years old, WTA’s 68th ). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob) UPDATE Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies for Wimbledon semis.Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Tuesday for the semi-finals of the Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the Year, by defeating Chinese Shuai Zhang, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. Halep (27 years old), the world number seven, managed to qualify for the second time for a semifinal at the All England Club (the first time in 2014), by prevailing in an hour and 26 minutes over Chinese Zhang (aged 30, WTA’s 450th). The Romanian player, Roland Garros champion in 2018, is thus achieving the best result at the Grand Slam tournaments this year, after the round of 16 at the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at Roland Garros. Halep evened the situation in the direct matches with Zhang, 2-2, after the Asian defeated her in 2016 in the first round at the Australian Open 6-4, 6-3, and in the same year in Beijing, 6-0, 6 -3, in round of 16. Simona’s only previous victory was recorded in 2012, in the first round at Indian Wells, 6-1, 6-1. Statistically, in the Wimbledon match, each player succeeded an ace, Halep had a double fault, and Zhang two. The Romanian served better, having 72pct points on the first serve (compared to 67pct Chinese) and 44pct on the second (41pct). Halep, who crashed out in the third round of Wimbledon last year, secured a check of 588,000 pounds and 780 WTA points, and will be facing off in the penultimate act the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (24 years old, WTA’s 8th) or with Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic, 22 years old, WTA’s 68th ). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Investment Fund Grants RON10M Loan To Patria Credit IFN For Business Growth Patria Credit IFN has contracted a subordinated loan of RON10 million, over a ten-year period, from the European Investment Fund (EIF) in order to bolster its business growth plans.



First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Bank Leumi Romania First Bank, held by U.S. investment fund J.C. Flowers & Co., on Wednesday completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Bank Leumi Romania, a subsidiary of Bank Leumi Israel, after getting all the necessary approvals from Romania’s central bank and antitrust watchdog, (...)



Isarescu Says Current Account Deficit Increase Can Cause Problems The increase of the current account deficit, which nears 5%, can cause problems, and a correction cannot be made with the snap of one’s fingers, Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Wednesday at a press briefing presenting the bank’s annual (...)



Romaero S.A.Bucharest will become a maintenance center for the Patriot missile system By Jerom Bolt ROMAERO S.A. and RAYTHEON (NYSE: RTN) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will form the basis for local industry collaboration for the Patriot(r) program. The memorandum also opens up prospects for ROMAERO to export its production to Patriot systems around the globe. (...)



PSD replies President Iohannis:Constitution revision should take place much earlier than presidential election The Social Democrats consider that the revision of the Constitution should take place before the presidential election, therefore the date of the referendum on amending the fundamental law will be set immediately after the beginning of the new parliamentary session. "With regard to the (...)



EC Raises Romania 2019 Economic Growth Forecast To 4% From 3.3% The European Commission said Wednesday it has revised upwards its economic growth projection for Romania in 2019, in its summer economic forecast, to 4%, from 3.3% predicted in its spring forecast.



UPDATE Iohannis on Section for Investigation of Magistrates: Gov't, to come with initiative to correct this abnormality President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday asked the Executive to "immediately" come up with an initiative "to correct" the situation related to the Special Section for the Investigation of Magistrates, which he labeled "an abnormality." "The Government should (...)

