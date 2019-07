Romania Private Pension Funds Had Assets Of Over EUR11B On March 31, 2019



The assets managed by private pension funds (Pillar II and Pillar III) reached RON53.21 billion (EUR11.17 billion) at the end of March 31, 2019, up 7.28% versus December 2018, according to data from Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (...)