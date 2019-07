Vegetable Oil Producer Ardealul Carei Expects 15% Growth in Revenue in 2019



Ardealul Carei, one of the largest vegetable oil producers in Romania, has budgeted 275 million (EUR58 million) revenue in 2019, up 15% over 2018, the data the company supplied for `Cei mai mari jucatori din economie' (Key players in the economy) ZF yearbook (...)