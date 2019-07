Romania’s Annual Inflation Rate At 3.8% In June 2019 Versus 4.1% In May And April



Romania’s annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8% in June 2019, from 4.1% in May and April 2019, data from the country's statistics board INS showed Wednesday. Romania’s Annual Inflation Rate At 3.8% In June 2019 Versus 4.1% In May And April.Romania’s annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8% in June 2019, from 4.1% in May and April 2019, data from the country's statistics board INS showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]