Lidl Opens 11 Stores in H1, Set to Continue Fast-Paced Expansion



German-held retailer Lidl opened 11 stores in Romania in the first half, after having opened another 20 in the entire 2018. It will continue expansion investment in the second half, as well. Lidl Opens 11 Stores in H1, Set to Continue Fast-Paced Expansion.German-held retailer Lidl opened 11 stores in Romania in the first half, after having opened another 20 in the entire 2018. It will continue expansion investment in the second half, as well. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]