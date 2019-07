Romania’s Finance Ministry Has Borrowed Record High of EUR5B From International Markets This Year



The Finance Ministry on Tuesday borrowed EUR2 billion at its second round on the international financial markets this year, EUR1.4 billion maturing in 12 years and EUR600 million by reopening the 30-year eurobonds issued in March, Bloomberg data