New Car Registrations In Romania Grow 15.04% YoY In June 2019



New car registrations in Romania grew 15.04% on the year in June 2019, to 14,082 units, data from the Romanian association ACAROM and the Driving License and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV) showed Wednesday. New Car Registrations In Romania Grow 15.04% YoY In June 2019.New car registrations in Romania grew 15.04% on the year in June 2019, to 14,082 units, data from the Romanian association ACAROM and the Driving License and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV) showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]