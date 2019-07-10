President Iohannis calls critical corruption report ’red card’ to Romania’s gov’t



The compliance report released by the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) on Tuesday is "another red card" to the ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. He added that the report was similar to a report on Romania’s progress under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and the recommendations of the Venice Commission. "The PSD-ALDE ignores all these warnings that show the direction they are steering Romania to is the wrong track," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO- author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis calls critical corruption report ’red card’ to Romania’s gov’t.The compliance report released by the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) on Tuesday is "another red card" to the ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. He added that the report was similar to a report on Romania’s progress under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and the recommendations of the Venice Commission. "The PSD-ALDE ignores all these warnings that show the direction they are steering Romania to is the wrong track," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO- author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]