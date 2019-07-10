PM Dancila: Government’s objective - funds granted for Army endowment to return to economy



The Government’s objective is to see the funds granted for Army endowment returning, as much as possible, to the Romanian economy, so as to contribute to the revival of the national defence industry, through industrial cooperation and technological transfer, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday, on the occasion of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Romaero SA Bucharest and Raytheon Company. "This year, the Government allotted important amounts to operators running on state capital to develop and upgrade their production capacities. Moreover, considering Romania’s operational duties as NATO member, our country firmly committed to make a continuous effort to endow its Army and earmarked, for the third consecutive tear, 2 per cent of its GDP to Defence. This decision proves that we fully understand the strategic role played by our country in the Black Sea area, in particular, and on the South-Eastern Flank of NATO, in general. However, the Government’s objective is to see these funds returning to the Romanian economy, as much as possible, to contribute to the revival of the national defence industry, through industrial cooperation and technological transfer. The signing of this memorandum of understanding and our cooperation confirm the potential of the Romanian industry in strengthening the defence capabilities in as many theaters of operations as possible. By transforming expertise and knowledge into products and services with high added value, Romania will have the possibility of exports production at global level," said Viorica Dancila. The memorandum of understanding between Romaero S.A. Bucharest and Raytheon Company to lay the grounds for the local industrial collaboration in the Patriot Programme was signed for Romania by general manager of Romaero SA. Remus Vulpescu, and for the US, by Mike D’Ambrosio, manager at Raytheon. Participating in the event were also the ministers of economy and defence, Niculae Badalau and Gabriel Les. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: Government’s objective - funds granted for Army endowment to return to economy.The Government’s objective is to see the funds granted for Army endowment returning, as much as possible, to the Romanian economy, so as to contribute to the revival of the national defence industry, through industrial cooperation and technological transfer, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday, on the occasion of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Romaero SA Bucharest and Raytheon Company. "This year, the Government allotted important amounts to operators running on state capital to develop and upgrade their production capacities. Moreover, considering Romania’s operational duties as NATO member, our country firmly committed to make a continuous effort to endow its Army and earmarked, for the third consecutive tear, 2 per cent of its GDP to Defence. This decision proves that we fully understand the strategic role played by our country in the Black Sea area, in particular, and on the South-Eastern Flank of NATO, in general. However, the Government’s objective is to see these funds returning to the Romanian economy, as much as possible, to contribute to the revival of the national defence industry, through industrial cooperation and technological transfer. The signing of this memorandum of understanding and our cooperation confirm the potential of the Romanian industry in strengthening the defence capabilities in as many theaters of operations as possible. By transforming expertise and knowledge into products and services with high added value, Romania will have the possibility of exports production at global level," said Viorica Dancila. The memorandum of understanding between Romaero S.A. Bucharest and Raytheon Company to lay the grounds for the local industrial collaboration in the Patriot Programme was signed for Romania by general manager of Romaero SA. Remus Vulpescu, and for the US, by Mike D’Ambrosio, manager at Raytheon. Participating in the event were also the ministers of economy and defence, Niculae Badalau and Gabriel Les. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

AFI Europe Signs Pre-Contract To Acquire Casa Radio In Bucharest For EUR60M Real estate developer AFI Europe, present on the Romanian market since 2005 through its AFI Europe Romania branch, has announced the signing of a pre-contract with Plaza Centers N.V. to acquire a 75% interest in Casa Radio project in Bucharest, within a transaction estimated at EUR60 (...)



PNL's Orban: PM Dancila must implement all recommendations issued by GRECO, Venice Commission, European Commission Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban believes that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has a duty to implement all the recommendations issued by GRECO, the Venice Commission and the European Commission. "Premier Vasilica Viorica Dancila behaves as if she is still led by (...)



Antitrust Watchdog Clears Arcon Membrane Takeover By Sika Romania’s Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby Swiss Sika Group had acquired Arcon Membrane at the end of 2018, a company held by entrepreneur Ioan Titeiu, who controls building materials manufacturer Arcon.



Justice Ministry: Birchall takes note of situation of Romanian imprisoned in China, contacts Foreign Affairs Ministry The Justice Ministry announced on Thursday that Minister Ana Birchall took note of the situation of the Romanian citizen in detention in China and contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a joint legal and diplomatic action. "The Minister of Justice has taken note of the situation of (...)



JLL: Net Office Space Demand Up 43% To 60,000 Sqm In 2Q/2019 Vs 1Q/2019 The net demand for office space grew 43% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with the first quarter, to nearly 60,000 square meters, accounting for 52% of the volume of lease transactions registered between April and June (...)



PM Dancila: If the party asks me to run in the presidential elections, I will accept The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Thursday has stated that, if the party asks her to run in the presidential elections she will do it. However, at this point, her option is to rather endorse "another candidate." "I haven't (...)



Romania's resident population as of Jan.1, 2018: 19.5 million Romania's resident population was standing at 19.5 million as of January 1, 2018, with a negative rate of natural increase, according to a press statement released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday, July 11, World Population Day. The UN has created July 11 World (...)

