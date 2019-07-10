UPDATE Iohannis on Section for Investigation of Magistrates: Gov’t, to come with initiative to correct this abnormality



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday asked the Executive to "immediately" come up with an initiative "to correct" the situation related to the Special Section for the Investigation of Magistrates, which he labeled "an abnormality." "The Government should immediately come up with a legislative initiative to correct this abnormality," he said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Asked what the next step should be in the context in which the GRECO experts insist that the said Section be disbanded, being considered an abnormality, Iohannis affirmed he shares the same view. "I am of the same opinion, I have said it and I repeat it. But not through emergency ordinance, but by law. Everyone understood very well that this section is an abnormality, there is no need for it to exist. Consequently, the Government should urgently come up with a legislative initiative to correct this abnormality and other issues in the field. Of course, the debate will take place in Parliament and the decision belongs to Parliament and not the Government, but the initiative has to be drafted within the Government," added the head of state. Klaus Iohannis called on the Social Democratic Party (PSD), "on behalf of the Romanians," "to come to its sense" and correct the legislation: "PSD should come to its senses and correct the legislation that they themselves have ruined." Asked to comment on the dispute between the Minister of Justice and the president of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) on the appointment of Adina Florea at the helm of the said Section, the president said, "I think things will eventually work out. Both ladies are in the CSM, they can clarify their issues there." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

