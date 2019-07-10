 
July 10, 2019

Romaero S.A.Bucharest will become a maintenance center for the Patriot missile system
Romaero S.A.Bucharest will become a maintenance center for the Patriot missile system.
By Jerom Bolt ROMAERO S.A. and RAYTHEON (NYSE: RTN) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will form the basis for local industry collaboration for the Patriot(r) program. The memorandum also opens up prospects for ROMAERO to export its production to Patriot systems around the globe. (...)

