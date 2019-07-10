Romaero S.A.Bucharest will become a maintenance center for the Patriot missile system



By Jerom Bolt ROMAERO S.A. and RAYTHEON (NYSE: RTN) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will form the basis for local industry collaboration for the Patriot(r) program. The memorandum also opens up prospects for ROMAERO to export its production to Patriot systems around the globe. (...) Romaero S.A.Bucharest will become a maintenance center for the Patriot missile system.By Jerom Bolt ROMAERO S.A. and RAYTHEON (NYSE: RTN) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will form the basis for local industry collaboration for the Patriot(r) program. The memorandum also opens up prospects for ROMAERO to export its production to Patriot systems around the globe. (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]