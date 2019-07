European Investment Fund Grants RON10M Loan To Patria Credit IFN For Business Growth



Patria Credit IFN has contracted a subordinated loan of RON10 million, over a ten-year period, from the European Investment Fund (EIF) in order to bolster its business growth plans. European Investment Fund Grants RON10M Loan To Patria Credit IFN For Business Growth.Patria Credit IFN has contracted a subordinated loan of RON10 million, over a ten-year period, from the European Investment Fund (EIF) in order to bolster its business growth plans. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]