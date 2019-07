First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Bank Leumi Romania



First Bank, held by U.S. investment fund J.C. Flowers & Co., on Wednesday completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Bank Leumi Romania, a subsidiary of Bank Leumi Israel, after getting all the necessary approvals from Romania's central bank and antitrust watchdog.