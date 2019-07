Isarescu Says Current Account Deficit Increase Can Cause Problems



The increase of the current account deficit, which nears 5%, can cause problems, and a correction cannot be made with the snap of one's fingers, Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Wednesday at a press briefing presenting the bank's annual (...)