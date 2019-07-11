RON13B Rebound of BET Companies Since `Black Wednesday’ Of December 19, 2018



Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) and Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) are the stocks part of the main Bucharest Stock Exchange index BET that saw the highest rise in prices between December 19, 2018, the `Black Wednesday’ on the Romanian stock market caused by the Emergency Ordinance (...) RON13B Rebound of BET Companies Since `Black Wednesday’ Of December 19, 2018.Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) and Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) are the stocks part of the main Bucharest Stock Exchange index BET that saw the highest rise in prices between December 19, 2018, the `Black Wednesday’ on the Romanian stock market caused by the Emergency Ordinance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]