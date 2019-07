Top Three Manufacturers Account For 25% Of Romania’s Cosmetics Market



The EUR1 billion cosmetics market in Romania is heavily fragmented and mainly the playground of foreign companies, part of international giants, with financial strength and marketing budgets to match. Top Three Manufacturers Account For 25% Of Romania’s Cosmetics Market.The EUR1 billion cosmetics market in Romania is heavily fragmented and mainly the playground of foreign companies, part of international giants, with financial strength and marketing budgets to match. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]