PM Dancila about software for EP elections: In the presidential elections we need an alternative, to rule out suspicions



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday said that for the presidential elections this autumn there must be an alternative to the information system managed by the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) used in the elections to the European Parliament and also there must be a parallel counting. "As you know, there is a parliamentary committee that will assess this matter. It is true, we have seen a lot of question marks emerged in the public space, many of them left without an explanation, which will lead to the assessment of this matter, and I believe that in order to rule out any suspicions in the presidential elections we must have an alternative," Dancila told DC News, asked if the software for the presidential elections would still be run by the Special Telecommunications Service, as it happened in the ballot for the European Parliament of May 26. She added that a parallel counting would definitely exist in the presidential elections. "When there is a parallel counting you can prove certain things that seem incorrect," the PM explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)