PM Dancila: If the party asks me to run in the presidential elections, I will accept



The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Thursday has stated that, if the party asks her to run in the presidential elections she will do it. However, at this point, her option is to rather endorse "another candidate." "I haven’t considered this yet, I just thought we are going to support another candidate and I, as a Prime Minister, Chairperson of the PSD, I will support this other candidate to win the presidential elections. But I wouldn’t want anyone to believe I am a coward. If the party asks me to run in the presidential elections and believes this is the only solution, then I will accept what the party says. However, at this point, I believe it will be best to have another candidate. For us it’s important to back the persons that enjoy the trust of the party and who will be supported by all organisations, who will create that wave of trust we keep talking about, both among our members and among our sympathizers, but also among other citizens, for I hope we will get a good score," said Dancila, at DC News, when asked if she believes it’s normal for the PSD leader to also be the candidate to run in the presidential elections, even when she is also the Prime Minister. She also added that the PSD is an organised party, which knows what to do in an electoral campaign. "We know how to speak to people, what to say to people, for we took good measures, but, at the same time, we need other people to join us. And maybe we made mistakes, for we didn’t speak to the young enough or to the multinationals, diaspora. Yes, we must come with messages and good things for other segments than the ones we have prioritized until now." When asked again if she would accept a possible proposal from the PSD Congress to run in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila said: "If there is no other option to take us to the second round, so that we can win the elections, if the party asks for it, I won’t step back, but, as I said, my option right now is to back another candidate." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: If the party asks me to run in the presidential elections, I will accept.The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Thursday has stated that, if the party asks her to run in the presidential elections she will do it. However, at this point, her option is to rather endorse "another candidate." "I haven’t considered this yet, I just thought we are going to support another candidate and I, as a Prime Minister, Chairperson of the PSD, I will support this other candidate to win the presidential elections. But I wouldn’t want anyone to believe I am a coward. If the party asks me to run in the presidential elections and believes this is the only solution, then I will accept what the party says. However, at this point, I believe it will be best to have another candidate. For us it’s important to back the persons that enjoy the trust of the party and who will be supported by all organisations, who will create that wave of trust we keep talking about, both among our members and among our sympathizers, but also among other citizens, for I hope we will get a good score," said Dancila, at DC News, when asked if she believes it’s normal for the PSD leader to also be the candidate to run in the presidential elections, even when she is also the Prime Minister. She also added that the PSD is an organised party, which knows what to do in an electoral campaign. "We know how to speak to people, what to say to people, for we took good measures, but, at the same time, we need other people to join us. And maybe we made mistakes, for we didn’t speak to the young enough or to the multinationals, diaspora. Yes, we must come with messages and good things for other segments than the ones we have prioritized until now." When asked again if she would accept a possible proposal from the PSD Congress to run in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila said: "If there is no other option to take us to the second round, so that we can win the elections, if the party asks for it, I won’t step back, but, as I said, my option right now is to back another candidate." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Four of Top Five Winemakers Posted Higher Profits in 2018 Four of the top five winemakers in Romania posted higher profits in 2018 in one of the best years for the local wine production, ZF has found from the data in the 2019 ‘Cei mai mari jucatori din economie’(Key players in the economy) (...)



Patria Bank Set To Sell EUR5M Bonds At 6.5% Interest Rate/Year Patria Bank (PBK.RO), majority held by investment fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), summoned its shareholders for a meeting on August 13, 2019 to vote on the issue of bonds worth EUR5 million, with an eight-year maturity and at an interest rate of maximum 6.5% per year, payable (...)



Communications Minister: Digitalisation remains the answer and solution to most challenges faced by Romanian administration Digitalisation remains the answer and the solution to most of the challenges faced by today's Romanian administration, Communications Minister Alexandru Petrescu said at the signing ceremony for three EU financing contracts for the digitalisation of public services, which took place at (...)



DHL Express Romania Buys 118 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Vehicles Logistics firm DHL Express Romania, the logistics and express courier division of DHL International Romania, has renewed its car fleet with the acquisition of 118 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles, according to company officials.



UPDATE Tennis: Simona Halep, qualifies for Wimbledon women's final for first time Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualifies for the first time for the Wimbledon women's final, the third Grand Slam of the year on Thursday, after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the semis,6-1, 6-3. Halep (27 years), the world number seven, has managed a formidable match and (...)



AFI Europe Signs Pre-Contract To Acquire Casa Radio In Bucharest For EUR60M Real estate developer AFI Europe, present on the Romanian market since 2005 through its AFI Europe Romania branch, has announced the signing of a pre-contract with Plaza Centers N.V. to acquire a 75% interest in Casa Radio project in Bucharest, within a transaction estimated at EUR60 (...)



PNL's Orban: PM Dancila must implement all recommendations issued by GRECO, Venice Commission, European Commission Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban believes that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has a duty to implement all the recommendations issued by GRECO, the Venice Commission and the European Commission. "Premier Vasilica Viorica Dancila behaves as if she is still led by (...)

