A third Romanian citizen was wounded by the storm that occurred on Wednesday in Halkidiki, Greece, and he was transported to the hospital, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. Two Romanian citizens, a woman and an 8-year old boy, lost their lives after the roof of a restaurant in Nea Plagia in the Halkidiki region fell because of the extreme meteorological phenomena: strong wind, rain and hail that hit the Northern part of Greece on Wednesday. MAE warned that, because of the meteorological conditions and some problems with the electricity supply in the region, the communication with the local authorities was difficult. A mobile consular team went to the area to obtain more information with respect to this incident and grant consular assistance. The General Consulate of Romania in Thessaloniki is monitoring the situation and is keeping in touch with the local authorities and with the Romanian citizen in the hospital, being ready to grant consular assistance, including through issuing the necessary documents for the repatriation of the dead bodies and the issuance of the death certificates for the two Romanian citizens. According to Reuters, there were also two Czech citizens who were killed because of the strong wind that shattered the caravan they were in. Other two persons, of Russian nationality, a men and a boy, lost their lives after a tree fell near a hotel in Potidea City. According to the estimates of a medical center, between 60 and 70 persons needed medical care for their wounds, most of them fractures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

