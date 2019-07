JLL: Net Office Space Demand Up 43% To 60,000 Sqm In 2Q/2019 Vs 1Q/2019



The net demand for office space grew 43% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with the first quarter, to nearly 60,000 square meters, accounting for 52% of the volume of lease transactions registered between April and June (...) JLL: Net Office Space Demand Up 43% To 60,000 Sqm In 2Q/2019 Vs 1Q/2019.The net demand for office space grew 43% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with the first quarter, to nearly 60,000 square meters, accounting for 52% of the volume of lease transactions registered between April and June (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]