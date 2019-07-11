PNL’s Orban: PM Dancila must implement all recommendations issued by GRECO, Venice Commission, European Commission



Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban believes that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has a duty to implement all the recommendations issued by GRECO, the Venice Commission and the European Commission. "Premier Vasilica Viorica Dancila behaves as if she is still led by Liviu Dragnea [former Social Democratic Party leader, ed.n.]. (...) The same attitude, the same old ways, the same illegal purposes for the protection of those who are in trouble with the law. The Government was requested by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to develop a draft law to implement all the recommendations issued by GRECO, the Venice Commission and the European Commission. It [the Gov't] was not asked for an emergency ordinance, but that the current PSD prime minister and chairperson, that is, what should be called the head of the parliamentary majority, to politically assume the remediation of legal errors in the field of justice," Orban said, according to a PNL press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. In the opinion of the PNL leader, the current majority can make the necessary corrections, including the disbanding of the Special Magistrates' Investigation Section, through a draft law submitted by the Government to Parliament for debate and adoption. "I convey to Prime Minister Vasilica Viorica Dancila a simple thing, which any Romanian who is able to write and read can understand: you have no way out at the moment! All European institutions and internationally recognized bodies of experts say the same thing, in unison. The Justice Laws need to be corrected as they breach the European principles and values on the functioning of the rule of law. Any other approach, any justifications invented so as not to act on this request, only places the Romanian Government on an anti-European, anti-Western position, against the general interests of the Romanians who must enjoy all the benefits of our country's membership of the European Union," Ludovic Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

