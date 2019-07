AFI Europe Signs Pre-Contract To Acquire Casa Radio In Bucharest For EUR60M



Real estate developer AFI Europe, present on the Romanian market since 2005 through its AFI Europe Romania branch, has announced the signing of a pre-contract with Plaza Centers N.V. to acquire a 75% interest in Casa Radio project in Bucharest, within a transaction estimated at EUR60 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]