Antitrust Watchdog Clears Arcon Membrane Takeover By Sika



Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby Swiss Sika Group had acquired Arcon Membrane at the end of 2018, a company held by entrepreneur Ioan Titeiu, who controls building materials manufacturer Arcon.