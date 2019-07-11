UPDATE Tennis: Simona Halep, qualifies for Wimbledon women’s final for first time



Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualifies for the first time for the Wimbledon women’s final, the third Grand Slam of the year on Thursday, after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the semis,6-1, 6-3. Halep (27 years), the world number seven, has managed a formidable match and will play her first final at the All England Club, after playing the semifinals in 2014. Simona Halep is the second representative of Romania to play the Wimbledon final after Ilie Nastase, who lost the 1972 and 1976 finals. For Halep is the fifth Grand Slam final in her career, after the 2018 Australian Open, 2014, 2017 and 2018 (champion) Roland Garros. The Romanian did not get to play for the trophy at the US Open, getting to the semi-final in 2015. In Saturday’s final, Halep will face off the winner between American Serrena Williams, last year’s finalist and the Czech Barbora Strycova. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) UPDATE Tennis: Simona Halep, qualifies for Wimbledon women’s final for first time.Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualifies for the first time for the Wimbledon women’s final, the third Grand Slam of the year on Thursday, after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the semis,6-1, 6-3. Halep (27 years), the world number seven, has managed a formidable match and will play her first final at the All England Club, after playing the semifinals in 2014. Simona Halep is the second representative of Romania to play the Wimbledon final after Ilie Nastase, who lost the 1972 and 1976 finals. For Halep is the fifth Grand Slam final in her career, after the 2018 Australian Open, 2014, 2017 and 2018 (champion) Roland Garros. The Romanian did not get to play for the trophy at the US Open, getting to the semi-final in 2015. In Saturday’s final, Halep will face off the winner between American Serrena Williams, last year’s finalist and the Czech Barbora Strycova. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]