Patria Bank Set To Sell EUR5M Bonds At 6.5% Interest Rate/Year



Patria Bank (PBK.RO), majority held by investment fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), summoned its shareholders for a meeting on August 13, 2019 to vote on the issue of bonds worth EUR5 million, with an eight-year maturity and at an interest rate of maximum 6.5% per year, payable (...)