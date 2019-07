DHL Express Romania Buys 118 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Vehicles



Logistics firm DHL Express Romania, the logistics and express courier division of DHL International Romania, has renewed its car fleet with the acquisition of 118 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles, according to company officials.