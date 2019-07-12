 
Romaniapress.com

July 12, 2019

Romania starts European Women’s U-19 Handball Championship with win over Portugal
Jul 12, 2019

Romania starts European Women’s U-19 Handball Championship with win over Portugal.
Romania defeated Portugal 28-26 (14-13) on Thursday in their first Group D match at the ongoing European Women’s U-19 Handball Championship in Gyor, Hungary. The side coached by Dragos Dobrescu was led in the first half 9-6 (19’), but in the second half the tides turned and they took the lead 25-20 (54’). Scoring for Romania were Andra Liviana Moroianu (8 goals), Oana Stefania Jipa (6), Patricia Valentina Moraru (5), Eva Kerekes (3), Ioana Beatrice Balaceanu (2), Andreea Cristina Popa Valcan (1), Roberta Maria Stamin (1), and Diana Cristiana Samant (1). Scoring for Spain were player of the match Joana Resende (8 goals), Beatriz Fabiana Sousa (8), Ines Duarte (3), Filipa Barbosa (2), Beatriz Figueiredo (1), Margarida Pessoa Oliveira, Eulalia Silva (1). Refereeing the match were Dutch Ruud Geraets and Paul Geraets, while Kosovar Shqipe Bajcinca Brestovci and Swiss Beat Nagel were the EHF delegates. In the other Group D match, Norway beat Sweden 34-16. Friday’s fixtures: Portugal v. Norway, and Romania v. Sweden. The best two sides advance to the main groups. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mazars: Romania Is Competitive In Terms Of Fiscal Costs For Employers The total salary costs of employers in the region reach, on average, nearly 160% of the net wage, and Romania is below this threshold.

PM Dancila:France - key partner to Romania, our Strategic Partnership has strong perspective for the future Throughout history, France has been a key partner to Romania, we have a Strategic Partnership with a strong perspective for the future, that creates the premises for a more structured and more ambitious cooperation, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday at the official reception (...)

Eurostat: Romania Posts Second Largest Decrease In Industrial Production In The EU In May 2019 With a 1.9% decline in industrial production in May 2019, Romania ranks second among European Union Member States, after Finland, as per a report released Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

President Klaus Iohannis signs decree for promulgating local public administration law President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree promulgating the Law on the amendment and completion of the Law of local public administration, the Presidential Administration announced. The law, which cleared the Senate as a decision-making chamber on 18 February, was challenged by (...)

French Companies' Investments In Romania Up 26% To EUR4.7B In 2007-2017 Period French companies’ investments in Romania grew nearly 26% between 2007 and 2017, to EUR4.7 billion, with the automotive industry, trade and financial brokerage being the growth engines, as per a survey by business solutions provider (...)

Romanian injured in Greek storm to be released from hospital A Romanian man vacationing with his family in Halkidiki, Greece, who got injured by a violent hail storm on Wednesday night will be discharged from hospital today, Romania&#39;s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Friday. Regarding his wife and his child, both of whom were killed as (...)

Romanian Miruna Senciuc Appointed CEO Of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Romanian Miruna Senciuc has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, the Romanian division of France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |