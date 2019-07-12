Romania starts European Women’s U-19 Handball Championship with win over Portugal



Romania defeated Portugal 28-26 (14-13) on Thursday in their first Group D match at the ongoing European Women's U-19 Handball Championship in Gyor, Hungary. The side coached by Dragos Dobrescu was led in the first half 9-6 (19'), but in the second half the tides turned and they took the lead 25-20 (54'). Scoring for Romania were Andra Liviana Moroianu (8 goals), Oana Stefania Jipa (6), Patricia Valentina Moraru (5), Eva Kerekes (3), Ioana Beatrice Balaceanu (2), Andreea Cristina Popa Valcan (1), Roberta Maria Stamin (1), and Diana Cristiana Samant (1). Scoring for Spain were player of the match Joana Resende (8 goals), Beatriz Fabiana Sousa (8), Ines Duarte (3), Filipa Barbosa (2), Beatriz Figueiredo (1), Margarida Pessoa Oliveira, Eulalia Silva (1). Refereeing the match were Dutch Ruud Geraets and Paul Geraets, while Kosovar Shqipe Bajcinca Brestovci and Swiss Beat Nagel were the EHF delegates. In the other Group D match, Norway beat Sweden 34-16. Friday's fixtures: Portugal v. Norway, and Romania v. Sweden. The best two sides advance to the main groups. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)