 
Romaniapress.com

July 12, 2019

PM Dancila: Congratulations, Simona Halep, for the great match you played at Wimbledon
Jul 12, 2019

PM Dancila: Congratulations, Simona Halep, for the great match you played at Wimbledon.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila congratulated Simona Halep for the "exceptional" match she played in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament at Wimbledon and wished her success in the final act. "Congratulations to our champion for the exceptional match she played in the semi-finals at Wimbledon. We thank you, Simona, for this new chapter that you so nicely wrote in the history of Romanian sports!," Viorica Dancila wrote on her Facebook page. The Romanian tennis player was also congratulated on Thursday by the British Embassy in Bucharest. "Congratulations, Simona Halep!" You are one of those players who make Wimbledon so great!," was the message posted on the Facebook page of the British Embassy. The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the first time in her career for the final of the tournament at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday, after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, 6-1, 6-3, in the semi-finals. Halep (27), world’s no. 7, played fantastically to reach her first final at All England Club, with her previous best performance here being the semi-finals she played in 2014. Simona Halep is the second Romanian player to ever play the final at Wimbledon, after Ilie Nastase, who lost the finals here in 1972 and 1976. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mazars: Romania Is Competitive In Terms Of Fiscal Costs For Employers The total salary costs of employers in the region reach, on average, nearly 160% of the net wage, and Romania is below this threshold.

PM Dancila:France - key partner to Romania, our Strategic Partnership has strong perspective for the future Throughout history, France has been a key partner to Romania, we have a Strategic Partnership with a strong perspective for the future, that creates the premises for a more structured and more ambitious cooperation, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday at the official reception (...)

Eurostat: Romania Posts Second Largest Decrease In Industrial Production In The EU In May 2019 With a 1.9% decline in industrial production in May 2019, Romania ranks second among European Union Member States, after Finland, as per a report released Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

President Klaus Iohannis signs decree for promulgating local public administration law President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree promulgating the Law on the amendment and completion of the Law of local public administration, the Presidential Administration announced. The law, which cleared the Senate as a decision-making chamber on 18 February, was challenged by (...)

French Companies' Investments In Romania Up 26% To EUR4.7B In 2007-2017 Period French companies’ investments in Romania grew nearly 26% between 2007 and 2017, to EUR4.7 billion, with the automotive industry, trade and financial brokerage being the growth engines, as per a survey by business solutions provider (...)

Romanian injured in Greek storm to be released from hospital A Romanian man vacationing with his family in Halkidiki, Greece, who got injured by a violent hail storm on Wednesday night will be discharged from hospital today, Romania&#39;s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Friday. Regarding his wife and his child, both of whom were killed as (...)

Romanian Miruna Senciuc Appointed CEO Of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Romanian Miruna Senciuc has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, the Romanian division of France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |