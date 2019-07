Gral Medical Sees 14% Growth in Revenue in H1



Gral Medical, one of the largest actors on the private healthcare services, ended the first half with 80 million lei (EUR17 million) revenue, up 14% over the tear-ago period, the data supplied by the official of the company show. Gral Medical Sees 14% Growth in Revenue in H1.Gral Medical, one of the largest actors on the private healthcare services, ended the first half with 80 million lei (EUR17 million) revenue, up 14% over the tear-ago period, the data supplied by the official of the company show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]