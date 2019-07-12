Romania’s primary energy supply, up 1pct, Jan.-May, 2019; electricity supply, down 4.5pct



Romania's primary energy supply increased by 1.0pct, while electricity supply declined 4.5pct, both in the first five months of 2019, year-over-year, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The main primary energy supply January 1 - May 31, 2019 totalled 14.406 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), up 147,100 toe from the same period of 2018. Domestic production amounted to 8.538 million toe, down 155,600 toe from the same period of 2018, with imports standing at 5.868 million toe. During the reference period, electricity supply was 27.597 billion kWh, down 1.312 billion kWh from 2018. Production by thermal power plants was 10.236 billion kWh, down 915.3 million kWh (-8.2pct). Production by hydro power plants amounted to 7.247 billion kWh, down 980.1 million kWh (-11.9pct), and in nuclear power plants 4,514 billion kWh, up 21.1 million kWh (+ 0.5pct). Output by wind power plants between January 1 and May 31, 2019 was 3.301 billion kWh, up 21.9 million kWh from 2018, while solar energy generated by photovoltaic plants was 705.5 million kWh, up 100.5 million kWh over 2018. Final electricity consumption was 23.379 billion kWh, 0.2pct lower than in the same period 2018; street lighting energy consumption increased by 11.1pct, while household electricity consumption increased by 16.8pct. Electricity exports totalled 1.6 billion kWh, down 1.102 billion kWh. Self-consumption by power networks and stations was 2.619 billion kWh, down 166.8 million kWh. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)