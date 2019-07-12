 
Romaniapress.com

July 12, 2019

Romania’s primary energy supply, up 1pct, Jan.-May, 2019; electricity supply, down 4.5pct
Jul 12, 2019

Romania’s primary energy supply, up 1pct, Jan.-May, 2019; electricity supply, down 4.5pct.
Romania’s primary energy supply increased by 1.0pct, while electricity supply declined 4.5pct, both in the first five months of 2019, year-over-year, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The main primary energy supply January 1 - May 31, 2019 totalled 14.406 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), up 147,100 toe from the same period of 2018. Domestic production amounted to 8.538 million toe, down 155,600 toe from the same period of 2018, with imports standing at 5.868 million toe. During the reference period, electricity supply was 27.597 billion kWh, down 1.312 billion kWh from 2018. Production by thermal power plants was 10.236 billion kWh, down 915.3 million kWh (-8.2pct). Production by hydro power plants amounted to 7.247 billion kWh, down 980.1 million kWh (-11.9pct), and in nuclear power plants 4,514 billion kWh, up 21.1 million kWh (+ 0.5pct). Output by wind power plants between January 1 and May 31, 2019 was 3.301 billion kWh, up 21.9 million kWh from 2018, while solar energy generated by photovoltaic plants was 705.5 million kWh, up 100.5 million kWh over 2018. Final electricity consumption was 23.379 billion kWh, 0.2pct lower than in the same period 2018; street lighting energy consumption increased by 11.1pct, while household electricity consumption increased by 16.8pct. Electricity exports totalled 1.6 billion kWh, down 1.102 billion kWh. Self-consumption by power networks and stations was 2.619 billion kWh, down 166.8 million kWh. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mazars: Romania Is Competitive In Terms Of Fiscal Costs For Employers The total salary costs of employers in the region reach, on average, nearly 160% of the net wage, and Romania is below this threshold.

PM Dancila:France - key partner to Romania, our Strategic Partnership has strong perspective for the future Throughout history, France has been a key partner to Romania, we have a Strategic Partnership with a strong perspective for the future, that creates the premises for a more structured and more ambitious cooperation, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday at the official reception (...)

Eurostat: Romania Posts Second Largest Decrease In Industrial Production In The EU In May 2019 With a 1.9% decline in industrial production in May 2019, Romania ranks second among European Union Member States, after Finland, as per a report released Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

President Klaus Iohannis signs decree for promulgating local public administration law President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree promulgating the Law on the amendment and completion of the Law of local public administration, the Presidential Administration announced. The law, which cleared the Senate as a decision-making chamber on 18 February, was challenged by (...)

French Companies' Investments In Romania Up 26% To EUR4.7B In 2007-2017 Period French companies’ investments in Romania grew nearly 26% between 2007 and 2017, to EUR4.7 billion, with the automotive industry, trade and financial brokerage being the growth engines, as per a survey by business solutions provider (...)

Romanian injured in Greek storm to be released from hospital A Romanian man vacationing with his family in Halkidiki, Greece, who got injured by a violent hail storm on Wednesday night will be discharged from hospital today, Romania&#39;s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Friday. Regarding his wife and his child, both of whom were killed as (...)

Romanian Miruna Senciuc Appointed CEO Of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Romanian Miruna Senciuc has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, the Romanian division of France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |