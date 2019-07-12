Romanian injured in Greek storm to be released from hospital



A Romanian man vacationing with his family in Halkidiki, Greece, who got injured by a violent hail storm on Wednesday night will be discharged from hospital today, Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Friday. Regarding his wife and his child, both of whom were killed as the roof of a restaurant in Nea Plagia in the Halkidiki region collapsed as a result of extreme weather - violent wind, rain and freak hail storms - a death certificate is expected to be issued to allow for their bodies to be repatriated to Romania. "The man will be released today from hospital. The consulate is currently in touch with the family members in Romania for completing various formalities, namely the certificate of death from the insurer of the family (...) For the repatriation of the bodies, the woman and her child, we are waiting for their certificates of death to be issued, based on which to remove the bodies to Romania (...) There is a prosecutor dealing with the respective case, with all cases," Melescanu told Romania TV private broadcaster. He added that the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs currently has no information about other Romanians who might have had problems after the storm that affected the area. Two Romanian citizens, a woman and an 8-year-old boy, lost their lives after the roof of a restaurant in Nea Plagia (Halkidiki) collapsed as a result of extreme weather - violent wind, rain and freak hail storms - that hit Northern Greece on Wednesday night. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

