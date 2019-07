Romanian Miruna Senciuc Appointed CEO Of BNP Paribas Personal Finance



Romanian Miruna Senciuc has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, the Romanian division of France's largest bank, BNP Paribas.