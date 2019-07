French Companies’ Investments In Romania Up 26% To EUR4.7B In 2007-2017 Period



French companies' investments in Romania grew nearly 26% between 2007 and 2017, to EUR4.7 billion, with the automotive industry, trade and financial brokerage being the growth engines, as per a survey by business solutions provider (...)